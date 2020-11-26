Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.70% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.70%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Technology One Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.64% or 0.51 points to trade at 9.56 at the close. Meanwhile, Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 5.46% or 0.250 points to end at 4.830 and Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.17% or 0.060 points to 1.220 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Virgin Money PLC (ASX:), which fell 11.54% or 0.30 points to trade at 2.30 at the close. Worleyparsons Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.66% or 0.79 points to end at 13.16 and Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.01% or 0.055 points to 1.315.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 651 to 619 and 366 ended unchanged.

Shares in Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.46% or 0.250 to 4.830.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.37% to 14.001.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.48% or 8.60 to $1814.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.13% or 0.06 to hit $45.65 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.10% or 0.05 to trade at $48.48 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.10% to 0.7370, while AUD/JPY fell 0.07% to 76.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 91.858.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR