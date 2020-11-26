Asia Argento Mourning Mom Daria Nicolodi’s Death

Instagram

The ‘Land of the Dead’ actress announces her actress mother has passed away at the age of 70 as she pens a heartbreaking tribute to remember the late star.

Italian actress Daria Nicolodi has died, aged 70.

Her daughter, Asia Argento, confirmed the news on social media on Thursday (26Nov20).

“I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved,” the actress wrote. “Without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference.”

Nicolodi appeared in a series of her husband Dario Argento’s horror movies and co-wrote the classic 1977 film “Suspiria” with him.

Born in Florence in 1950, Nicolodi started her acting career in television and turned to movies in the 1970s.

She was also married to sculptor Mario Ceroli, the father of her daughter Anna.

Tributes and condolences are pouring in for the late star and her family. “Ant-man” filmmaker Edgar Wright tweeted, “RIP to the wonderful Daria Nicolodi, co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera and, my very favourite, Deep Red (Profondo Rosso).”

Actress Barbara Crampton wrote, “Rip Daria Nicolodi. Fabulous writer and performer. You gave us so many gifts.This hurts my heart.”

Horror screenwriter Michael Varrati penned, “I’m thankful for the work of Daria Nicolodi. Her legacy shall continue to live on in all the vibrant, vicious hyper-colored majesty of the cinema. A true creator and one of Giallo’s greatest grand dames.”

Writer and director Jamie Righetti was also gutted by the actress’ passing as he penned, “Daria Nicolodi co-wrote SUSPIRIA and contributed so much to giallo as a whole. The Argento films we adore wouldn’t be the same without her influence. What a huge loss for cinema.”