Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona dead at 60

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his lawyer confirmed Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Maradona suffered a heart attack just weeks after having successful brain surgery.

He battled multiple health issues since hanging up his cleats in 1997. He was admitted to the hospital last year with internal bleeding and in 2018 passed out at the World Cup in Russia. In 2004, he was hospitalized with heart and respiratory problems and also underwent two gastric bypass surgeries on top of receiving treatment for alcohol abuse.

The Argentinian managed Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata before his death, but didn’t attend the team’s recent training sessions out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

Maradona is considered one of the best soccer players to ever take the field. He led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 and won the Serie A title during the 1989-90 season.