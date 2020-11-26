An in-depth look at Shopify and its rivalry with Amazon, both lifted by a shift to e-commerce, after Shopify launched its own Fulfillment Network in 2019 (Yiren Lu/New York Times)

Yiren Lu / New York Times:
An in-depth look at Shopify and its rivalry with Amazon, both lifted by a shift to e-commerce, after Shopify launched its own Fulfillment Network in 2019 — If the key to Amazon’s success has been to put the customer first, for Shopify the key has been to put the merchant first.
