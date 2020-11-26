Alia Bhatt turns entrepreneur with her latest venture

Alia Bhatt recently announced on Instagram that she has launched her very own brand called Ed-a-mamma. The actress has been working on this venture for quite a while now and even shared some short glimpses of the same on social media in the last week.

Ed-a-mamma is a kidder brand specifically catering to the age group of 2-14 years. Currently, they’re only available on one e-commerce store, however, they plan to provide their products on other websites by next year. The actress made the announcement with a post on social media today revealing that each garment is made out of completely natural fabrics and even the buttons are not made out of plastic. Take a look at her post below.





We wish Alia all the very best for her new venture.