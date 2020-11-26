Albertans ready for change: poll UCP slips behind NDP in approval ratings

Article content

CALGARY, Alberta — If a provincial election were held today, Albertans would send Jason Kenney and the UCP packing and return to the NDP under Rachel Notley.

That was the finding by an Environics Research poll of 1,205 Albertans taken November 10-23. The poll was commissioned by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The poll found 47 per cent of decided voters would support Rachel Notley and the NDP (up from 33 per cent in the 2019 election) while only 40 per cent would vote for the re-election of Jason Kenney (down from 54 per cent received in 2019). The NDP leads in the Edmonton and Calgary regions.

When asked if they thought Jason Kenney could be relied upon to tell Albertans the truth, only 33 per cent felt they could trust him. By contrast, Rachel Notley is trusted by 50 per cent of Albertans to be honest.

CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill says he isn’t surprised Albertans are ready to dump Kenney.