Abusive Triple Zero calls revealed as ambos issue warning

Her team takes thousands of Triple Zero calls everyday and she says the level of abuse from the public is rising.

“The abusive ones can be the ones that you go home and think, what did I do wrong, like, how can I be better for them next ,” she told .

“I think there is some frustration from callers maybe not understanding exactly what we do.”

QAS staff say some callers need to be asked questions to determine the urgency of their medical needs.

But this process doesn’t delay the ambulance, which is dispatched as soon as you provide the address.

“The questions that we ask are not delaying any help from the ambulance, it’s helping us ascertain the gravity of the situation that you are in,” Senior Medical Dispatcher Emily Mildred said.