A Vital Mandate, An Historic Opportunity Vancouver Foundation congratulates Niki Sharma on being appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits and commends the Government of BC for showing national leadership when it’s needed more than ever

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With almost one quarter of BC charities and nonprofits at risk of closing their doors as a result of COVID-19, Vancouver Foundation CEO Kevin McCort congratulates Niki Sharma on being appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits — and applauds Premier Horgan for the Government of BC’s commitment to acknowledging the important role of charities and nonprofits.

This appointment comes at a critical time. BC’s charities and nonprofit are under threat just when the need is greatest. Data from a survey released earlier this year revealed 23% of charities and nonprofits said they’re at risk of closing their doors because of urgent threats caused by the pandemic — even as demand for their services is rising.

These organizations have been on the frontlines of providing critical services and maintaining resiliency throughout each wave of the virus. But now, with revenue and income shrinking, their very existence is at risk. We need quick action and close coordination to ensure they can continue to fill the gaps between the roles of government and the private sector as we all pull together to weather this storm. Vancouver Foundation is pleased to see the Government of BC take concrete action to build this relationship.

Vancouver Foundation is excited to collaborate with the new Parliamentary Secretary to engage charities and nonprofits in key elements of the government’s Stronger BC recovery plan: a nimble workforce, expanded community infrastructure, and wraparound supports like childcare, mental health services, and food security initiatives. With this appointment the government is saying it understands the critical contribution this sector makes to the wellbeing of people and communities across the province.

Beyond addressing the urgency of this crisis, there’s an even greater opportunity to leverage a crucial sector that contributes $6.7 billion to BC’s GDP, employs 86,000 British Columbians, and serves tens of thousands more each year. Dire challenges like the overdose crisis, racial justice, and climate change demand greater collaboration between sthe provincial government and the nonprofit sector to harness existing know-how and foster innovation.

This is an historic opportunity to foster new types of partnerships, mobilize new resources, and maximize the potential of the third sector for improving economic, social, and environmental outcomes. Vancouver Foundation applauds the Premier for seeing the potential of working together in new ways — and for appointing a Parliamentary Secretary with strong community credentials to lead this vital work.

“Today’s historic appointment comes at an urgent time. This pandemic is hurtingthe many people who rely oncharities and nonprofits in communities across BC — and ourprovincecan’t recover without the vital services and supports these organizationsdeliver. We’re ready to hit the ground running and excited to work withParliamentary Secretary Sharmato get this sector back on its feet,harness its potential in new ways, and build BC back stronger than ever.”

