50 Cent Trashes The Grammy’s ‘Best Rap Album’ Category

Rapper 50 Cent is not impressed by the Grammy’s category for Best Rap Album.

50 had previously stated that he did not expect Pop Smoke’s album to be nominated — he says the Grammy’s are out of touch.

 D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist, Jay Electronica, Nas and Royce Da 5’9 were all nominated for the prestigious award.

“Best Rap Album,” he wrote. “They out of touch this sh*t ain’t it, get the f*ck outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

