50 Cent Trashes The Grammy’s ‘Best Rap Album’ Category

Rapper 50 Cent is not impressed by the Grammy’s category for Best Rap Album.

50 had previously stated that he did not expect Pop Smoke’s album to be nominated — he says the Grammy’s are out of touch.

D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist, Jay Electronica, Nas and Royce Da 5’9 were all nominated for the prestigious award.

“Best Rap Album,” he wrote. “They out of touch this sh*t ain’t it, get the f*ck outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

But he already predicted that Smoke would not be up for an award:

“If it’s recognized it will only be because he’s gone,” he told Rap Caviar. “The content is similar to what I would do. They didn’t recognize mine. They gave me Grammys when I was with Em, when I’m on records with Eminem. Other than that, they’re afraid to give him Grammys because they think it’s teaching the audience to want to be like Pop and to be like him is to be part of gang culture. Who you see get Grammys that is making drill music? You mean to tell me ain’t none of those songs worthy of it?”