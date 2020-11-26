Home Technology 5 top selling true wireless headphones in India: What to know before...

5 top selling true wireless headphones in India: What to know before buying

26 Nov, 2020

True wireless earbuds have become wildly popular and are clearly here to stay. As per Counterpoint’s latest research India’s TWS (Truly wireless stereo) headphones market growth soared 723% YoY during the third quarter of 2020. Have you — in this wide-range of wireless earbuds available — wondered which are the top-selling models in India across price segments? Here are the names, as per Counterpoint report, and what works and what may not work in case you are in the market for any of these best-sellers

Redmi Earbuds 2C: What works

Price -Rs 1,299; good for casual listening; IPX4 rated

Redmi earbuds 2C: What may not work

Audiophiles may not find it up to the mark

Boat Airdopes 411: What works

Boat Airdopes 411: What may not work

Realme Buds Q: What works

Long battery life; IPX 4 rating; lightweight design and snug fit

Realme Buds Q: What may not work

No background noise cancellation; Bass oriented music

Realme Buds Air Neo: What works

Value for money; Comes with gesture support

Realme Buds Air Neo: What may not work

Vocals are not detailed; battery life

Apple Airpods (Gen 2): What works

Impressive audio quality; great and comfortable fit; battery life

Apple Airpods (Gen 2): What may not work

