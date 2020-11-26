Gadgets Now Bureau26 Nov, 2020, 01:14PM IST
5 top selling true wireless headphones in India: What to know before buying
True wireless earbuds have become wildly popular and are clearly here to stay. As per Counterpoint’s latest research India’s TWS (Truly wireless stereo) headphones market growth soared 723% YoY during the third quarter of 2020. Have you — in this wide-range of wireless earbuds available — wondered which are the top-selling models in India across price segments? Here are the names, as per Counterpoint report, and what works and what may not work in case you are in the market for any of these best-sellers
Redmi Earbuds 2C: What works
Price -Rs 1,299; good for casual listening; IPX4 rated
Redmi earbuds 2C: What may not work
Audiophiles may not find it up to the mark
Boat Airdopes 411: What works
Boat Airdopes 411: What may not work
Realme Buds Q: What works
Long battery life; IPX 4 rating; lightweight design and snug fit
Realme Buds Q: What may not work
No background noise cancellation; Bass oriented music
Realme Buds Air Neo: What works
Value for money; Comes with gesture support
Realme Buds Air Neo: What may not work
Vocals are not detailed; battery life
Apple Airpods (Gen 2): What works
Impressive audio quality; great and comfortable fit; battery life
