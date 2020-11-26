19 of the best Thanksgiving deals include AirPods Pro, 4K TVs & Sonos

We’re just a day away from Black Friday but the sale s have already begun at the vast majority of retailers for Thanksgiving. Whether you’re in the market for tech or want to make some savings on purchases for the house, the sales have got you covered with deals in pretty much every category.

So, take a break from all the food and football to check out the best deals on offer below. If you’re after sales at a particular retailer, we’ve listed our retailer hubs at the bottom of the page to make it easier to find what you’re after, too.

Apple AirPods Pro | $169.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. This Black Friday deal marks a new record low with $80 off.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon

Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It’s over 50% off right now.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker | $49.99 at Amazon

Ideal for busy professionals, this machine can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall so you can fill up and hit the road. At $60 off for the version in basic black, you’ll get a three-cup capacity, 46-ounce reservoir, and the option to fill an 8-ounce mug for your weekend cup or a full 12 ounces when you’re heading out the door.

Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy

This 4K TV deal is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company’s Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it’s back again ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we’ve yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.

Tile Bluetooth Trackers | Up to 30% off at Amazon

This one-day sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers is perfect for those that are tired of losing stuff and keen on saving money. The prices match those we saw during Prime Day which means you have one more chance to save with up to 30% off.

Samsung Galaxy Tablets with free Best Buy gift card

Along with savings of up to $150 off the regular price of select Samsung Galaxy tablets, Best Buy is throwing in a $30 or $50 Best Buy Gift Card for free with the purchase as well! The gift card will be added to your cart automatically where applicable.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon

Sony’s new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they’re on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon

Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $329.98 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it’s a new all-time low.

HP OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop

HP’s OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 1TB SSD. Today’s Black Friday deal saves you $400 instantly at Best Buy.

Google Pixel 5 | $649 at Amazon

Score the best price yet on Google’s all-new Pixel 5 at Amazon this holiday season. The unlocked 5G phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage, fast charging, and more.

Apple iPad Air (2020) | $559 at Amazon

The 64GB iPad Air (2020) is down to its best price since its release at Amazon with a $50 discount on the green model. This deal won’t hang around for long and is also available at Walmart

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon

If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. Also available at Best Buy.

PureVPN

The 88% savings are hard to pass up, especially if you know PureVPN is right for you. If you’ve been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon

Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it’s getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.

Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you’ll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.

Casper Black Friday Sale

Casper’s Black Friday sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 15% off! Through November 30, you’ll find 15% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items. You can also save 10% on sheets, pillows, and more, as well as 30% off bundles.

23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon

Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.

