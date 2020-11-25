Your Thursday Briefing

A very different Thanksgiving for Americans

Families are still gathering for their traditional turkey dinners Thursday for Thanksgiving, but many are celebrating in small groups or forgoing the holiday altogether, as the numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths are once again on the rise.

The outbreak in the U.S. appears to have entered a new phase in recent days, with swift resurgences in cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles and Miami, and with first- spikes in smaller cities. The country has added two million new cases in the past two weeks, a record, and reported more than 2,200 virus-related deaths on Tuesday alone, the highest daily total since May 6. Hospitalizations are also breaking records daily.

The nation’s health experts have pleaded with Americans to stay home over the Thanksgiving holiday, even as airports recorded more travelers on Sunday than on any day since the pandemic took hold in March.

The skyrocketing numbers have caused some Americans to rethink their usual Thanksgiving gatherings. Only about 27 percent of Americans plan to dine with people outside their household, according to a survey requested by The Times.