Woman gobsmacked to discover hidden room in house during TikTok video

A woman was left gobsmacked when a DIY project uncovered a hidden room in her home behind her wardrobe.

In a now viral TikTok video the woman discovered the secret space when she knocked through a built-in wardrobe.

In the video, which has been viewed over 211,000 times, she explained: “This is so weird,” before showing off the large space adjacent to her bedroom, reports The Mirror.

In another video, she explains: “This is my mum’s room and there’s a closet. Her boyfriend is moving in and they’re trying to give him a closet.

“So he broke down the wall to try and make it bigger and it turns out there’s a whole other side of the house.”

Viewers were left jealous by the unexpected discovery, with one commenting: “I wish I could find another whole part of my house. I’m never lucky.”

Another joked: “You found Narnia.”

Some people were confused about how the family hadn’t found it before – especially since the space had windows.







(Image: TikTok)



But the woman said they just hadn’t discovered the extra room while previously exploring.

She added: “We searched the house up and down for a while and eventually gave up.”

Lots of people warned her to be careful about using the hidden space.

One person asked: “Anyone else thinking the old homeowners trapped a spirit in the room and built the wall to hide it and keep it in there…or is it just me?”

Another commented: “I’m over here thinking about why was it boarded up in the first place? What happened in that room?

“Has no one seen Hill House?”

A third warned: “Probably kept a demon in there but since you opened it, you’re all f*****.

“Have you not watched any paranormal movies?”

It follows one terrified homeowner deciding to lock up a secret room after finding it filled with creepy dolls.

In a similar vein, the woman discovered the property while clearing out a wardrobe, three months after buying the house from an elderly woman.

But she was left creeped out after finding it packed with antiques – including a headless doll and several Barbie’s.

In a final video from the hidden space, she adds: “This room just left me very unsettled and actually I feel really uncomfortable back here.”

She added: “After today I’ve decided that I’m locking this room up and I think it should go back to those who this room belongs too,” before focusing in on the dolls.”