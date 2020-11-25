Why Meghan Markle Decided to Write About Her Miscarriage

Hours later, they were at the hospital, with Harry holding her hand. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she continued. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

At one point in the essay, Meghan looked back at the family’s 2019 tour of Africa. She wrote about how she was “exhausted,” breastfeeding and “trying to keep a brave face in the very public eye.”

She also recalled how journalist Tom Bradby, who had been following the couple for ITV News’ documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, had asked her about the pressure she’d been under. Meghan thanked him for his concern, noting not many people had asked if she was OK, and admitted “it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many—new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering,” Meghan added in the essay. “My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn’t responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself.”