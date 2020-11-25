Why It’s So Helpful When Stars Talk About Pregnancy Loss

On Oct. 2 it was Kate Beckinsale adding her story to the growing chorus of voices. Horrified that anyone dare challenge how Teigen was grieving (“As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable”) Beckinsale opened up about why she was so moved by Teigen’s bravery.

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks,” she revealed. “I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

At the time, that overwhelming mix of emotions led her to stay quiet. “It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time,” Beckinsale wrote. “I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt.”

And while this isn’t a misery loves company situation, another person’s burden not necessarily helping to alleviate your own, sometimes it helps to know, quite simply, that you’re not alone. As Claire Holt, now a mom of two, noted after her 2018 miscarriage: “Support is everything.”