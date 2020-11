* Google One offers 100GB storage per month at Rs 130

* Google One offers 200GB storage per month at Rs 210

* Microsoft OneDrive offers 100GB for Rs 140

* Apple iCloud offers 50GB for Rs 75 per month

* Apple iCloud offers 200GB for Rs 219 per month

* Apple One offers 50GB iCloud for Rs 195 per month (includes other Apple services)

* Apple One offers 200GB iCloud for Rs 365 per month (includes other Apple services)