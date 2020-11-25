When is Gossip Girl leaving US Netflix?

Gossip Girl fans in the United States won’t be able to watch the show on Netflix in 2021.

The teen drama about rich teenagers in New York first aired from 2007 to 2012, but has since been rediscovered by a new generation thanks to the streaming service.

From that date, viewers will have to subscribe to HBO Max to watch the show in the US.

The original Gossip Girl starred Blake Lively as it girl Serena van der Woodsen, while Leighton Meester played her best friend Blair Waldorf.

Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen also starred.

Read more

The new series, which has been described as a continuation of the original show rather than a direct reboot, will be set eight years after it ended with the identity of Gossip Girl being revealed.

A description of the forthcoming reboot provided by WarnerMedia reads: ”Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.