West Virginia replaces Tennessee in Jimmy V Classic

The No. 15-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers stepped in to save the day when asked.

The West Virginia men’s basketball program confirmed on Wednesday that it will replace the Tennessee Volunteers and face the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who begin the college basketball campaign No. 1 in the country, in the Jimmy V Classic next Wednesday (Dec. 2).

Tennessee was originally scheduled to face Gonzaga but withdrew from the Jimmy V Classic after multiple individuals associated with the Vols, including head coach Rick Barnes, tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee also paused basketball activities through at least Dec. 4 and eliminated four games from its schedule.

The No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears are slated to face the Illinois Fighting Illini, currently No. 8, in the Classic’s other game. Baylor and the Seton Hall Pirates mutually agreed to cancel a matchup between the schools scheduled for Sunday because of coronavirus-related issues.

Baylor has had three games removed from its calendar since coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

West Virginia, meanwhile, tips its season off versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Wednesday night.