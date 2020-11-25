Wendy Williams BIOPIC Gets Release Date – TRAILER LOOKS JUICY!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Wendy Williams’ new biopic will premiere on January 30 along with a two-hour documentary about the talk show QUEEN, has learned. Wendy announced the release of the two projects this morning on her show and she could hardly contain her enthusiasm.

“I’ve never been so proud of a project in my life,” Wendy told her audience. She continued: “I’ve never been so proud.” She then stood in front of her poster and said: “That’s the real me, you’ll see enough of the actress me in the movie.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR