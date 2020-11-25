Wendy Williams BIOPIC Gets Release Date – TRAILER LOOKS JUICY!!

Wendy Williams’ new biopic will premiere on January 30 along with a two-hour documentary about the talk show QUEEN, has learned. Wendy announced the release of the two projects this morning on her show and she could hardly contain her enthusiasm.

“I’ve never been so proud of a project in my life,” Wendy told her audience. She continued: “I’ve never been so proud.” She then stood in front of her poster and said: “That’s the real me, you’ll see enough of the actress me in the movie.”

Wendy’s really proud of her new projects – and from what we hear they will be J-U-I-C-Y!!!

“Would you look at this!” she gushed. “I’ve got a date and a time and four hours. I want to watch it by myself, so I can stop the TV and back it up. I will learn how to do it by then.”

And Wendy gave her audience a tease of what’s to come. Viewers were shown a video of a stack of gossip magazines on fire as Wendy spoke in voiceover about her personal battles and struggles.

As far as actors and actresses, The Oval star Ciera Payton will play Wendy and P-Valley star Morocco Omari will play her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

Yes … the show plans on dishing ALL the dirt surrounding their relationship. We CAN’T WAIT!!

The Weekend of Wendy will kick off January 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.