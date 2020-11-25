Watch Chris Evans Serenade Fans With His Marvelous Piano Skills

With the simple caption, “One has to go,” the tweet created a frenzy of conversations and heated debates about which Chris should get the boot, many voting for the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris.

Since the Knives Out actor already has the tattoos, the abs, an adorable dog and a NSFW video floating around the Internet, we’d say, right now, he’s leading the race.

As fans may remember, back in September, Mr. Evans, accidentally leaked his own nudes. He innocently shared a recorded video of himself playing a game of Heads Up with his family. However, when the video ended, the camera roll allegedly displayed a photo of his penis and another of his face with the text, “guard that p—y.”

Although the video was quickly deleted, the damage was done. The actor then leaned into the chaos he created. The following day, he tweeted, “Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Now that’s one way of getting people to the polls.