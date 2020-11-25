Vivint’s Black Friday deal saves you $150 on its Doorbell Camera Pro and includes free installation

Video doorbells have grown in popularity over the past few years, and there are a lot of options out there. Earlier this year we reviewed the Vivint smart home security system and loved what it had to offer, but the downside was that you had to go all-in on it to get the benefits. Now, the company is offering its Doorbell Camera Pro as a standalone device, and for Black Friday it has discounted it by $150, making it just $99. To sweeten the deal even further, Vivint is offering free professional installation of the device and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Customers who use it will have free access to the cameras live stream of video, but if you want it to record clips in Vivint’s Secure Cloud system, you’ll need to fork over $4.99 a month, which isn’t overly expensive. You don’t need to sign up for any long-term contracts or purchase anything else for this to work, just the doorbell and subscription is all you need to get started.

This video doorbell offers a bunch of features that others aren’t offering yet, which makes it stand out in the crowd. It has a 1080p video feed and a 180-degree by 180-degree field of view, which means you can see more with it than others. It also has package detection to protect your deliveries, delivery notifications, night vision, two-way talk, and of course surveillance zones that you can customize.

There is a whole lot to like about this video doorbell, and if you’ve been considering trying one this may be the best time to do just that. The monthly monitoring is a little bit higher than that of Ring, but the upfront cost for the features is much lower. Be sure to grab one now, before it’s too late!