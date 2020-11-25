ViaBTC Launches New Cloud Mining Service with BTC and ETH Contracts Available

Article content

HONG KONG — ViaBTC, the world-leading cryptocurrency mining pool, today launches a new cloud mining service. Customers around the world now can purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts with USDT, BTC, BCH, ETH or LTC.

ViaBTC will be running top-of-the-line mining machines in different data centers to provide stable and consistent hashrate. A total of 17PH/s for BTC contract and 44GH/s for ETH contract are available for purchase until December 1 for this first batch, while the order unit is 1TH/s and 1MH/s respectively.

“By launching the cloud mining service, we have lowered the mining threshold,” said Eddie Jiang, Partner and COO of ViaBTC. “Though there are more institutional players entering this industry to set up large mining farms, individual miners can still participate and benefit from purchasing cloud mining contracts.”

The cloud mining service offers more people the opportunity to mine cryptocurrencies, solving problems such as installing and configuring mining machines, high costs for purchasing equipment, and expensive electricity for novice miners.