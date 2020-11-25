Trump pardons former adviser Flynn By

© . Former national security adviser Flynn arrives for sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty
to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!,” Trump said on Twitter.
