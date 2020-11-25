Tracy Morgan Embraces Spirit of Giving by Handing Out Turkeys in New York

Instagram

Days after being spotted helping distribute more than 1,000 turkeys to the Tompkins Houses residents in Brooklyn, ‘The Last O.G.’ star volunteers at another Thanksgiving birds giveaway.

Tracy Morgan keeps paying it forward. Just days after being spotted helping to distribute more than 1,000 turkeys to the Tompkins Houses residents in Brooklyn, New York City, the Tracy Jordan of “30 Rock” embraced the spirit of giving by handing out more Thanksgiving’s favorite fowls in another borough of the city.

On Tuesday, November 24, the 52-year-old was caught on camera giving away the holiday turkeys to people gathering at the Mott Haven Community Center in The Bronx. In the clip obtained by TMZ, he could be seen wearing a red sweater with matching pants. He completed his look by sporting a white hat, black shoes, a pair of white gloves and a patterned face mask.

For the charitable act, “The Last O.G.” star joined forces with Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and East Side House Settlement. Speaking about his hands-on involvement, he told News 12 Brooklyn, “This is our way to give back to community for giving to us.”

Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association President Mark Schienberg also talked about the giveaway event for the area hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. “I think if this brings a little more joy and a smile and they’re able to enjoy with family, that’s the satisfaction of it all,” he shared with the outlet.

Before taking part in the Bronx event, Tracy did a similar thing in Brooklyn. New York Daily News reported that he, along with Stop & Shop and the Wakefern Food Corp., donated more than 1,000 turkeys to the Tompkins Houses residents on Saturday, November 21.

“Tracy grew up here, and that’s a phenomenal story,” City Council member Robert Cornegy Jr. said of the comedian. “He can point to the fourth floor here where his parents met. That’s inspiring for young people, to know that he came from here.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member joined a list of celebrities who did such a charitable act ahead of Thanksgiving. French Montana also gave away 500 turkeys to those in need in The Bronx one day prior. Nick Cannon and Dr. Dre, on the other hand, sponsored a Feed Your City Challenge event in the latter’s hometown of Compton on Saturday, November 23 to give people free groceries.