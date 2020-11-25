Tim Hortons offering 6-pack of donuts through Uber Eats for $0.60 on November 26

In the ultimate throwback move, on Thursday, November 26th, Tim Hortons is lowering the cost of a 6-pack of assorted donuts from $6.59 to $0.60 if you place the order through Uber Eats.
According to Canada’s preeminent source for all things Tim Hortons, InsideTimmies, back in 1964, the first Tim Hortons Donut Shop — owned by Canadian NHL hockey player Tim Horton — charged $0.10 for each donut.
This offer is available at participating Tim Hortons locations and only while supplies last.
“At Uber Eats, we know 2020 has been a challenging year for many. That’s why we’re taking our customers back to a better time with Uber Eats Throwback Thursdays,” said Lola Kassim, the general manager of Uber Eats Canada, in a recent press release.
“We’re thrilled to kick off with Tim Hortons donuts – and encourage Canadians to head back to the 1960s with us and enjoy a 6 pack of donuts for just $0.60.”
Uber Eats says it has plans to bring back classic menu items and prices for other restaurants in the coming weeks.
Uber Eats is available on iOS and Android.
