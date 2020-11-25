This Black Friday gaming chair deal knocks 20% off our favorite pick

Most brands aren’t waiting until Black Friday to discount their products, with thousands of deals live right now. That’s particularly true for gaming accessories, and if you’re in the market for a new gaming chair, there’s plenty of great options on sale at the moment. Secretlab’s Omega is down to just $349 — an attractive $70 discount from its regular retail price of $419.
The Omega is one of the best gaming chairs in the market today, offering all-day comfort and long-term reliability. The best part about Secretlab’s gaming chair is that it is available in three finishes — PU leather, fabric, and NAPA leather — with the PU leather option available in 30 trims. These chairs don’t usually go on sale, so if you’re looking to upgrade to a new chair for gaming or working from home, Secretlab’s Omega is one of the best options available.
The Secretlab Omega is supremely comfortable, and it is available in dozens of exciting trims. You get a three-year warranty, a reclining backrest that tilts all the way back, fully adjustable armrests, and casters that glide effortlessly. The chair comes with a bundled head and lumbar pillow as well, making it a great overall package.
The Secretlab Omega has a steel chassis that’s designed for long-term durability. The gaming chair features Secretlab’s cold-cure foam that strikes a good balance between comfort and support, and you even get a memory foam head and lumbar pillow.
You can easily adjust the height of the Omega, recline all the way back — which is great if you’re watching movies — and adjust the armrests in any direction. The sheer number of variations available combined with the sturdy design make the Omega a standout gaming chair, and you can now get your hands on it for just $349.
