The Weeknd Says He Was Planning A Performance For The Grammys Prior To Learning He Was Not Nominated

As many of you know the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were released on Tuesday, and while there were many artists celebrating their nominations. There were some that expressed their feelings after they felt like they were subbed when it comes to the upcoming award show.

As previously reported, many fans couldn’t help but notice that The Weeknd’s name was missing from the nominations after he dropped his latest project “After Hours” back in March.

The Weeknd didn’t hesitate to speak about the situation, and said, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.”

On Wednesday, he continued to express his disappointment and said on social media, “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

As previously mentioned, Recording Academy’s Chair and Interim President/CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. responded after the Weeknd’s initial comments and addressed the rumors that he wasn’t nominated because of his upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Mason said, “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent…We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before …To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process.”

The Weeknd received support from many of his peers, including Elton John who said, “In my humble opinion……Blinding Lights, Song of the Year , Record of the Year #GrammySnub”

