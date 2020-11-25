The top transfers for the 2020-21 college hoops season

Every big-time college basketball program could use some improvement. If not from a strong recruiting class, then perhaps through transfer players — of the graduate variety or otherwise. This season will be no different. So, here’s a look at some of the more prominent transfers — with the likes of LJ Figueroa (Oregon) and Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul) in limbo — to keep an eye on.
Akinjo averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in 40 games over roughly 1 1/2 seasons at Georgetown. After being granted an immediate transfer, Akinjo apparently will now be in charge of running the Wildcats’ offense. If Arizona is to have any real shot at contending for a Pac-12 title, Akinjo might be the X-factor. It would help if he improved a career shooting percentage that falls just under 40 percent.
Appleby played in relative obscurity during his first two seasons at Cleveland State, However, as a sophomore in 2018-19, the 6-1 guard averaged 17.2 points while also dishing out 5.6 assists. Now, he will get his chance on a larger stage within the SEC. Whether he’s able to handle the upgrade in competition remains to be seen, but the Gators program is excited about the possibilities.
One of a handful of players on this list who were granted immediate transfer eligibility after playing last season. Speaking of that, Brown takes the court for the Wolverines after he averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds — both career highs — as a junior for Wake Forest in 2019-20. Michigan is one seven ranked Big Ten teams, so we’ll see how he fares in perhaps the best conference in the nation — at least on paper.
Keep an eye on Brown. In his only season at Nevada in 2018-19, the 6-foot-11 Brown averaged just 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while coming off the bench in all but one game. However, he’s bulked up and turned a lot heads in a positive way while sitting out last season. If there’s one transfer who can overachieve, or rather live up to their potential, in 2020-21, Brown could be that guy.
Remember all the preseason hype surrounding Carton’s debut at Ohio State one year ago. Things did not work out with the Buckeyes for Carton, who averaged 10.4 points and shot 47.7 percent while starting just three of the 20 games he played. Perhaps the fit and overall college experience will be better for Carton at Marquette, which can use more blue-chip talent in its post-Markus Howard world in order to contend for a Big East title.
Gach is somewhat of a tweener talent, but he’s certainly an upgrade for the Gophers. It’s also sort of a homecoming for Gach, who hails from Austin, Minn. He spent his first two seasons at Utah, but moves his talents to the Big Ten following a sophomore season where he averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Utes in 2019-20. If he’s able to improve on those numbers this season, Minnesota could be a team to watch.
Gibson earned immediate eligibility after coming over from North Texas. He improved every season with the Mean Green, enough to give him a serious shot within a big-time conference. As a junior last season, Gibson averaged 14.5 points — a career high. However, he’s only a 40.5-percent shooter, so if Gibson seems more like a guy the Sooners can count on to contribute rather than take over games.
Hamilton did not put up earth-shattering numbers in his two seasons at Boston College. However, at 6-foot-8, 235 pounds, Hamilton, a 7.1-career rebounder, has the potential to be a strong contributor on the boards. He’s not going to be a dominate two-way performer for the Terrapins, but he does potentially help them fill a hole inside following Jalen Smith’s departure.
After his transfer waiver (from Marquette) was denied last season, the first of two Hausers we’ll talk about finally gets to take the court for Michigan State. In his one season at Marquette in 2018-19, Hauser averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. However, it’s shooting prowess that’s the real value. Hauser shot 44.7 percent from the field for the Golden Eagles and 42.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
A national player of the year candidate, Hauser is the most prominent transfer on the college hoops scene for 2020-21. Hauser spent three seasons at Marquette, averaging career highs of 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2018-19. Now, he hopes to lead Virginia to an ACC title and even more come the NCAA Tournament. A career 44.5-percent 3-point shooter, Hauser is among the best inside-outside players in the country.
With Jordan Nwora off to the NBA, Louisville was in need of a No. 1 scoring option. Coach Chris Mack hopes Jones can be that guy. The 6-foot-1 guard improved offensively every season at Radford, and enters this campaign as perhaps the most heralded graduate transfer in the game. Last season, Jones averaged 20.0 points while shooting a blistering 48.8-percent from the field and also dishing out 5.5 assists plus pulling down 5.1 boards per contest.
McClung is a nice addition for the Red Raiders, who open the season ranked 14th in the country by The Associated Press Top 25. After waiting out his immediate transfer status to clear, McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Add highly touted freshman Nimari Burnett into the mix, and Texas Tech should have quite the potent backcourt.
In the days leading up to the start of the season, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs got even stronger with news of the granted transfer waiver of former Florida starter Nembhard. With the Gators, Nembhard averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds during the 2019-20. He will join a deep and high-quality backcourt that includes Joel Ayayi (10.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game) and freshman phenom Jalen Suggs.
The addition of touted 6-10 freshman Moussa Cisse and Nolley put the Tigers in the conversation when it comes to challenging preseason-favorite Houston for the American Athletic Conference championship. Nolley was fortunate enough to earn immediate transfer eligibility after he averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last season at Virginia Tech.
While LJ Figueroa’s situation gets a lot of attention, Omoruyi is another transfer the Ducks should be excited about. If anything because he’s actually eligible to play at the moment as a graduate transfer. The 6-6 Canadian spent three seasons at Rutgers, with 2019-20 being the best, when he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Oregon should be in the mix with UCLA and Arizona State for a Pac-12 title and Omoruyi is expected to play a key role.
Two years ago, there were some lofty expectations for Quinerly to excel at Villanova. Unfortunately for the New Jersey guard and the Wildcats, things did not work out. Quinerly averaged just 3.2 points, 3.9 assists and a rough 3.3 turnovers while not starting any of the 25 games he played for Villanova in 2018-19. Now, he gets that second chance at Alabama, where the pressure is not on the same level and redemption is a very real possibility.
The 6-foot-7 Santos-Silva was tabbed Big 12 Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year following his transfer from VCU. After a slow start to his career with the Rams, Santos-Silva averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 assists as a junior last season. He’ll join Mac McClung as two of the more high-profile transfers on the college basketball scene in 2020-21. It also will be interesting to see how he handles the rigors of the Big 12.
Kentucky has another elite recruiting class, but the addition of Sarr has plenty of Wildcats fans excited about what’s potentially in store for the 2020-21 season. The 7-foot Sarr comes over from Wake Forest, where he averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds last season. That junior campaign for Sarr was a breakout endeavor that allowed him to make himself available to one of the best teams in the country.
After starting 64 games the past two seasons at Indiana, Smith takes his game to Arkansas as a graduate transfer. He averaged 10.4 points and shot 49.2 percent while pulling down 5.2 boards per contest last season. With the Hoosiers, Smith seemed to get lost in the shuffle in terms of standing out for a serious shot at the next level. Perhaps he’ll get more attention with another mediocre program.
Ole Miss is a sexy pick as an SEC dark horse. The addition of graduate transfer White is a big reason why. The 6-8, 235-pounder started 92 of the 95 games he played in his three seasons with Arizona State. As a junior last season, White averaged 10.2 points along with career highs of 8.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. There’s a good chance those numbers could be even better with his new, temporary home.
