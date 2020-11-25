The top transfers for the 2020-21 college hoops season

Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY

Two years ago, there were some lofty expectations for Quinerly to excel at Villanova. Unfortunately for the New Jersey guard and the Wildcats, things did not work out. Quinerly averaged just 3.2 points, 3.9 assists and a rough 3.3 turnovers while not starting any of the 25 games he played for Villanova in 2018-19. Now, he gets that second chance at Alabama, where the pressure is not on the same level and redemption is a very real possibility.