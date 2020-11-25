The ‘MLB 20-game winners’ quiz

The Tampa Bay Rays are less than one month removed from their second ever trip to the World Series, so you would think they’d have plenty to build on heading into the 2021 season. But if they hope to return to the Fall Classic next October, they’ll have to successfully replace at least one all-star pitcher, and possibly two. On Tuesday, Charlie Morton agreed to return to the team that drafted him, the Atlanta Braves, on a one-year, $15 million deal. As if that wasn’t bad enough news for the Tampa faithful, it was reported later that day that the team was open to dealing lefty ace Blake Snell for the right offer. By now, Rays fans have grown accustom to losing star players to more lucrative franchises, but for a team so close to reaching MLB’s promised land, the idea of losing both Morton and Snell in one offseason has to sting just a bit.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The 27-year-old Snell is just two seasons removed from a marvelous Cy Young Award-winning campaign in which he won 21 games, struck out 221 batters and had an ERA under 2.00. Over the last 20 MLB seasons, there have been 54 pitchers who won 20 games or more in a single season. How many can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!