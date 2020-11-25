Thanksgiving Ravens/Steelers Game Postponed to Sunday Nov. 29

RELATED STORIES

Thanksgiving will be a holiday after all for the Ravens and Steelers, whose Thursday-night matchup has been postponed until Sunday, due to the COVID-19 outbreak with which the Baltimore NFL squad have been dealing.

Coming off the bench to populate NBC’s primetime Thanksgiving slate will be an encore of this year’s National Dog Show (which first airs Thursday at noon ET), followed by a rerun of The Wall (featuring the grandmother/granddaughter duo of Nellie and Taylor from Quarryville, Pa.).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Lifetime has set dates for the movie biopic Salt-N-Pepa, premiering Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 8/7c and followed by the Salt-N-Pepa Interview Special (hosted by Loni Love); the biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie, premiering Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 pm and followed by the documentary The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess!; and the new documentary Whitney & Bobbi, premiering Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm.

* Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime comedy pilot, I Love This for You, has added Ayden Mayeri (New Girl, Homecoming) as the chipper host at a successful home shopping network, our sister site reports.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for On Pointe, a docuseries following New York City’s world renowned School of American Ballet (SAB) as they rehearse and perform the holiday classic “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.” The six-part series premieres Friday, Dec. 18: