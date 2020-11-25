Texas State DB Khambrail Winters shot and killed

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and other outlets, Texas State Bobcats defensive back Khambrail Winters was shot and killed in San Marcos, Texas, on Tuesday evening.

Winters, a man identified as Michael Ifeanacho, and a woman named Enalisa Blackman allegedly intended to buy marijuana at an apartment complex in San Marcos. Soon after that planned transaction, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired and found Winters, a sophomore, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medical personnel attempted to save Winters’ life but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

Ifeanacho and Blackman were arrested and reportedly charged with capital murder for their role in what was described by witnesses “as a drug deal gone wrong.”

Head coach Jake Spavital said in a prepared statement:

“Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member and friend, Khambrail Winters. “I met with players this morning to share this news about Khambrail. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones. “Khambrail’s death is part of an ongoing San Marcos Police Department investigation into an incident that occurred off-campus last night. “We are waiting for more details to be released before we can comment further. The coaches and I are meeting with the team to discuss how we will proceed for the rest of the week.”

Texas State is scheduled to host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this Saturday.