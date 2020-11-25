Tension between Tom Brady, Bruce Arians ‘might be real?’

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose, Bruce Arians isn’t shy about placing blame on veteran quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs head coach has indirectly done so multiple times this season, and he called out Brady again following a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
It seems like frustrations may be boiling over on both sides, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano said on “Get Up” he’s hearing rumors that the tension between Brady and Arians “might be real.”
Graziano adds that Arians may feel that Brady, who had the power to bring in Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown because he wanted them in Tampa Bay, should be performing better.
Brady hasn’t necessarily been horrible, but when the Bucs lose, he has been a big reason why. The six-time Super Bowl champion had the opportunity to get the Bucs a win against the Rams, getting the ball back with a little over two minutes left in the game, and he tossed an interception to close out another disappointing loss for a team who was projected to be phenomenal before the season began.
Similarly, Brady was horrendous in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints three weeks ago.
Tampa Bay has more time to figure things out with five games remaining this season, but if it loses to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Brady and Arians could be at each other’s throats, which wouldn’t be good for anybody.
