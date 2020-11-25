Tennis news, Australian Open ‘likely’ to be delayed by up to two weeks

Tennis superstar Andy Murray backed a move to subject players to compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations as the Australian Open nears.

The three-time major winner threw his support behind the initiative which he says is “for the good of the sport”, so long as the vaccine is backed by clinical trials.

Asked by reporters whether players needed to be vaccinated in order to compete at tournaments, Murray said: “Good question. Yeah, I think probably should be the case.

“I would hope that all the players would be willing to do that for the good of the sport – providing everything has proved to be safe, clinical trials and everything have been done and there are not any significant side effects.

Andy Murray at the Australian Open. (Darrian Traynor/The Age)

“I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the ATP and the ITF decide what their position is going to be on that. But I’m confident that players would be into it if it meant the tour going back to normality.”

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is one player of stature within the game to have publicly voiced his concerns over a compulsory vaccine.

“I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what’s best for my body,” Djokovic said in a statement reported by The New York Times. “I am keeping an open mind, and I’ll continue to research on this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us.”

Meanwhile, Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula says the 2021 Australian Open is “likely” to be delayed by up to two weeks

Novak Djokovic claims the 2020 Australian Open. (Getty) (Getty)

Negotiations between Tennis Australia and the Andrews government have been ongoing since Melbourne’s second outbreak of the virus.

There is a hope among TA that the grand slam will still go ahead for it’s scheduled start date of January 18.

However, the biggest question comes over how to house 256 singles players, as well as doubles and wheelchair players, plus entourages, when they quarantine on arrival to Melbourne.

The timing of players arriving in the country is a huge hurdle, with governments and health officials prioritising Australians returning home for Christmas. That could further throw a spanner in the works, as all international arrivals are required to isolate for two weeks, which depending on when players arrive, could push the start date closer to February.

Millman expecting Aus Open answer

On his way into Parliament on Wednesday morning, Mr Pakula said conversations were ongoing.

“I still think it’s much more likely that it will be a shorter rather than longer delay. I don’t want to unduly repeat myself but these are very complex negotiations.

“I’m still confident we’ll have an Australian Open, and we’ll have one in the early part of the year.

“There’s a number of potential dates on the table. I’ve seen reports that suggest that it’s likely to be delayed by a week or two. I think that’s still most likely,” Mr Pakula said. “But it’s not the only option. As you know, the French Open was delayed by many months and Wimbledon didn’t occur at all.

“I still think it’s much more likely that it will be a shorter [delay] rather than a longer one.”