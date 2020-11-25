Taylor Swift Reveals Mysterious ‘William Bowery’ in ‘Folklore’ Is Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

WENN

The ‘Cardigan’ singer confirms her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn is indeed the mystery collaborator who helped her co-wrote songs for her lockdown studio album.

–

Taylor Swift has confirmed her boyfriend Joe Alwyn co-wrote two tracks on her surprise album “Folklore”.

Swift, 30, stunned fans in July (20) by dropping a new album recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic and, in an Instagram post, credited the mysterious “William Bowery” with helping her pen the songs.

The fact Bowery did not appear to be a registered songwriter or producer sparked speculation “The Favourite” star had turned his hand to music – a rumour she has now confirmed on her Disney+ concert film, “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions“.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person… That would have gone on forever,” she says, according to the Press Association, before going on to explain how he had helped with her duet with Bon Iver – “Exile”.

“William Bowery is Joe as we know and Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things and (her song) Exile was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part and it was, singing the Bon Iver part, ‘I can see you standing honey…’ ”

“He was just singing it the way that the whole first verse is and so I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one. It was pretty obvious that it should be a duet because he’s got such a low voice and it sounded really good sung down there.”

“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” was filmed in New York in September and premiered on Disney’s streaming service on Wednesday (25Nov20).