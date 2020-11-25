Taylor Swift Reveals Identity of folklore Writer William Bowery

While talking to fellow folklore creators Jack Antonoff and The National‘s Aaron Dessner, Taylor addressed the speculation about the mystery co-writer. “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, because…it’s not a real person,” she admitted, though Jack and Aaron were already in on the bit. “So, William Bowery is Joe…as we know.”

On folklore, William Bowery is credited for co-writing songs “exile” and “betty.”

“Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things,” Taylor said of her boyfriend. “And ‘exile’ was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part.”