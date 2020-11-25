Taylor Swift Folklore Film

“‘Cardigan’ is Betty’s perspective 20-30 years later, looking back on this love — that was this tumultuous thing. In my head, I think Betty and James ended up together. She ends up with him, but he really put her through it. ‘August’ was obviously about the girl that James had this summer with. But she’s not a bad girl. She’s a sensitive person who fell for him. She thought they had something very real. And then he goes back to Betty.”