Taapsee Pannu Responds To a Troll’s Insensitive Comment

Taapsee Pannu is known for giving back to the trolls where it’s due. She’s active on social media and loves to share her work and some of her personal life with pictures and videos often. But she’s constantly subjected to unsolicited advice and comments on her handle.

One such message ticked the actor off and she took it upon herself to give a proper response. A troll left a message in her inbox saying, “Faltu heroine. Tujhe acting ati to nhi utha utha ke movie karti hai.”





She posted a screenshot of this and replied “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”





Check out the screenshot she posted below.