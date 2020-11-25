Stranded Australians overseas must return to Australia by December 11 to be reunited with families at Christmas

A senate committee will hear from some of those stuck citizens later today.

That will allow them to go into mandatory quarantine for two weeks, which would see them out by Christmas Day.

Around 32,000 Australians have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to return home, a Senate estimates committee was recently told.

Caps on international arrivals is also making it difficult for Australians to return.

The Morrison government recently flagged increasing the cap of 6,000 arrivals a week, depending on capacity at quarantine hotels.