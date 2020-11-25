Stellar Lumens doubles in price following upgrade By Cointelegraph

Stellar Lumens doubles in price following upgrade
The price of (XLM) shot up 60% in the past 24 hours and crossed the 20 cent mark for the first time since Sept. 2018. The ‘stellar’ price action followed an announcement by the project’s developers that a new version of the Stellar public network protocol had been implemented by validators.
The Protocol 15 upgrade was voted into effect at 4:00 PM UTC on Nov. 23 and introduces two new features that aim to reduce the level of complexity presented to users of Stellar network-based apps and services.
