Steelers players roast NFL for postponing matchup vs. Ravens

The Ravens have returned multiple positive COVID-19 tests over the course of the past week. It was reported Tuesday that Baltimore was dealing with at least 10 positive tests. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. A number of other players were placed on the reserve/COVID list based on close contact.

When the game was still scheduled for Thursday, Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe called out the NFL early Wednesday morning, saying that the league’s player safety is a joke for allowing the matchup to go on as planned.

Multiple Steelers have expressed their frustration with the announcement of the game’s postponement, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, who pointed out the league took Pittsburgh’s bye week and now is taking away their prime-time game.