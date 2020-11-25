Stacktrace Podcast 111: “Mini reviews, maximum reviews”

John reviews the M1 Mac mini, and Rambo reviews the iPhone 12 mini. Two “mini products” that turn out to be not very mini in terms of performance. What’s it like using an M1 Mac for tasks like iOS development, and does the iPhone 12 mini feel like a proper flagship phone in 2020?

Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them /Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.

Sponsored by Roborock: Get the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop in black for $359.99 (Reg. $599).

Hosts: Gui on Twitter: @_inside

John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

FusionCast

Swift by Sundell Discover

GraphQL

Cloudflare’s GraphQL-based analytics API

Combine

YouTube video about testing Logic Pro X on the M1 Mac mini

M1 Mac workaround appears to allow up to 6 external displays

Managing dependencies using the Swift Package Manager

