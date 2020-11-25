Solange Knowles Is A COUGAR; Dating 24 Year Old Latino!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Solage Knowles is a cougar, has learned. Yesterday the news broke that Beyonce’s sister is “happily booed up” with jazz composer boyfriend Gio Escobar,

And while Gio is just 24 years old – Bey’s sister is 34. So technically that makes her a cougar.

Solange posted a photo with Escobar to her Instagram over the weekend, an insider confirmed to the Ny Posts’s Page Six, telling them, “[He] is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.”

