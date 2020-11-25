Solange Knowles Is A COUGAR; Dating 24 Year Old Latino!!

Solage Knowles is a cougar, has learned. Yesterday the news broke that Beyonce’s sister is “happily booed up” with jazz composer boyfriend Gio Escobar,

And while Gio is just 24 years old – Bey’s sister is 34. So technically that makes her a cougar.

Solange posted a photo with Escobar to her Instagram over the weekend, an insider confirmed to the Ny Posts’s Page Six, telling them, “[He] is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.”

Up until last year, Solange was married to music video director Alan Ferguson for five years. That was a much different relationship, because Alan – who is 54 – was 20 years OLDER than Solange.

SOLANGE KNOWLES SHOWS OFF HER 34 YEAR OLD BOD – BEAUTY!!

Solange Knowles is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, performance artist, and actress.

Solange was heavily influenced by Motown girl groups and says that her first passion is songwriting. She is frequently compared by the media to her sister, Beyoncé, but Solange insists they have different aspirations and are musically different. She has been ranked by Billboard as the 100th most successful dance artist of all-time, and in 2017 was honored with the “Impact Award” at Billboard Women in Music.

Her other ventures include an endorsement deal with Rimmel London and a line of hip-hop-oriented merchandise for young children.