Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

The Argentine soccer great has just passed away at the age of 60, three weeks after he underwent an emergency surgery in a bid to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday (25Nov20), according to local reports.

The news emerges three weeks after he underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Maradona had been hospitalised in Buenos Aires in early November after suffering anaemia, dehydration, and depression. An MRI later revealed a subdural haematoma, which was successfully removed. He subsequently checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic for alcohol dependency, an issue he had struggled with for years.

He retired from soccer in 1997 and will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time.

Maradona played for European teams Barcelona, Napoli, and Sevilla at the height of his career, while he also represented Argentina in four FIFA World Cups, leading the team to victory over West Germany in 1986 to claim the title.

He was also named the winner of the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player.

The athlete was also infamous for his controversial handball, which went unpunished, resulting in a goal against England in the competition’s quarter final. Maradona also scored the second goal in Argentina’s 2-1 win, dribbling past five England players, a feat voted Goal of the Century on FIFA.com in 2002.

Following his retirement as a player, he became a coach for his country in 2008, and later headed the Al Wasl club in Dubai, and Fujairah, another United Arab Emirates team. He was also coach of Mexican club Dorados for one season until June, 2019.