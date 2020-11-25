Casey Newton / Platformer:
Snap’s Spotlight daily payout breaks from TikTok’s model, focusing on paying a large number of creators rather than nurturing primarily big-follower accounts — Can you build a better TikTok with a daily lottery? — 16 hr ago,nbsp; — Today, let’s talk about the deceptively bold …
Snap's Spotlight daily payout breaks from TikTok's model, focusing on paying a large number of creators rather than nurturing primarily big-follower accounts (Casey Newton/Platformer)
Casey Newton / Platformer: