Snap's Spotlight daily payout breaks from TikTok's model, focusing on paying a large number of creators rather than nurturing primarily big-follower accounts (Casey Newton/Platformer)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Casey Newton / Platformer:

Snap’s Spotlight daily payout breaks from TikTok’s model, focusing on paying a large number of creators rather than nurturing primarily big-follower accounts  —  Can you build a better TikTok with a daily lottery?  —  16 hr ago,nbsp; —  Today, let’s talk about the deceptively bold …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR