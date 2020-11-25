Singers Show Incredible Performances for Four-Way Knockout Round

NBC TV

In the new episode of the singing competiton, the remaining four singers are singing for the final night of Knockout with one being eliminated and one being stolen by one of the coaches.

“The Voice” season 19 concluded the Knockout Rounds before heading to the Four-Way Knockout Round. The first Knockout of the night was between Tanner Gomes and Marisa Corvo from Team Kelly Clarkson.

Marisa sang “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher, while Tanner belted out “Real Good Man” by Tim McGraw. Marisa perfectly showcased her skills. As for Tanner, she flaunted nice clarity to her voice and incredible flexibility when switching between head voice and high belts. Kelly then declared Tanner as the winner of the Knockout and Marisa was eliminated.





Team John Legend‘s John Holiday and Cami Clune later took the stage to have the next face-off. John opted to sing “All By Myself” by Celine Dion. Meanwhile, Cami belted out Annie Lennox‘s version of “I Put a Spell on You”. Cami offered a sexy and dark take on the song and it was incredible. John also proved his skills by hitting some high notes during his performance. John eventually went with John Holiday. Fortunately for Cami, she remained in the competition after being stolen by Kelly.





Now it’s time for the Four-Way Knockout Rounds. Featured in the round was Ryan Gallagher (Team Kelly) who sang “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Larriah Jackson (Team Gwen Stefani) who sang “One and Only”. Meanwhile, Julia Cooper (Team John) belted out “Wish You Were Gay” by Billie Eilish with Taryn Papa (Team Blake) singing “Cry” by Faith Hill.









Taryn performed first and that was such a solid performance. Julia followed it up with an equally stunning performance, though it might not be the best choice of song. Ryan then took the stage to show off his sexy voice, while Larriah also proved her potential before the coaches.

Results for the Four-Way Knockout will be revealed in the next episode.

