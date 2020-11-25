SEC proposes a five-year pilot program to let gig companies like Uber and Lyft issue equity to workers; equity can't be more than 15% of a worker's earning/year (Kia Kokalitcheva/Axios)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:

SEC proposes a five-year pilot program to let gig companies like Uber and Lyft issue equity to workers; equity can’t be more than 15% of a worker’s earning/year  —  The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rule changes that would make it possible for gig companies to give equity …

