‘Saturday Night Live’: Timothee Chalamet Hosting ‘SNL’ in December

RELATED STORIES

Saturday Night Live has announced its remaining hosts for 2020, which include an Emmy winner, an Oscar nominee and a beloved former cast member.

First up, on Dec. 5, is Ozark star Jason Bateman. He’ll be joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen, who was originally penciled in for October, but failed to adhere to COVID safety protocols.

The following weekend, on Dec. 12, Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name, The French Dispatch) will make his hosting debut — and presumably cross paths with impersonator Chloe Fineman. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will serve as the musical guest.

Last but not least is Kristen Wiig, who will mark her fourth appearance as host since she departed the late-night sketch series in 2012. The Wonder Woman 1984 star most recently emceed the third and final SNL at Home installment in May, which doubled as Season 45’s makeshift finale. She’ll be joined by musical guest Dua Lipa, who was originally supposed to make her Studio 8H debut in March (alongside would-be host John Krasinski), before the pandemic forced the Powers That Be to scrap multiple episodes.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3, with Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney and Chappelle filling in as hosts for the first six episodes. Additional musical guests have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and The Strokes.

Are you looking forward to Bateman, Chalamet and Wiig’s December hosting stints? And which musical guest are you most jazzed about? Hit the comments with your reactions.