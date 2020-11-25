Samantha Akkineni’s vacation pictures from the Maldives are fab indeed



Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular South actors and so is her husband Naga Chaitanya. The power couple has a massive fan following and Samantha is extremely active on social media and keeps her fans updated about all that’s going on in her life. From her fitness videos to her fun videos and pictures with her pet, the actress shares in all on Instagram.

Recently, she jetted off to the Maldives with her husband to celebrate her husband’s birthday and now pictures from the holiday have come to the fore. Samantha looks radiant in all the clicks nailing vibrant colours as well as easy on the eye tones which made her turn heads in Maldives too. Take a look at her pictures below…