Salesforce approaches Slack Technologies with takeover offer: source

Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc with an acquisition offer, a source told on Wednesday.

Salesforce views the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, the source said, adding there is no certainty of a deal.

Shares of Slack Technologies jumped 24 per cent, while Salesforce fell 2.7 per cent.

Salesforce.com and Slack were not immediately available to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

