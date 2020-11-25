’s Ran Neuner launches world’s first 24/7 crypto call-in station By Cointelegraph

’s Ran Neuner launches world’s first 24/7 crypto call-in station
The world’s first livestreaming platform dedicated to cryptocurrency is going live just in time for the 2021 bull market.
Ran Neuner, host of ’s Crypto Trader show, has launched the first call-in media channel devoted exclusively to cryptocurrency. Dubbed Crypto Banter, the station features a blend of news, opinions, interviews and live discussions with industry leaders.
